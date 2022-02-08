Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -190.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

