Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 156.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 2,156.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 376,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $11,186,671.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,378,413 shares of company stock worth $278,937,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 2.03. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

