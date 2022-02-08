Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

