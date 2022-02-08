Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $747.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

