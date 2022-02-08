Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 60,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

PZT opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

