Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.