Citigroup Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Genesco worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $970.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

