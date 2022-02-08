Citigroup Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 242,618 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

