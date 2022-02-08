Citigroup Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 4,402.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,679,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $2,600,128.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

