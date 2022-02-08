Citigroup Inc. Purchases 25,568 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trinity Industries by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Trinity Industries by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 138,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Trinity Industries by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.54%.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

