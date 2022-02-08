Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 105,000 FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of FTAC Athena Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAA opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.