Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,589 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $319,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,444 shares of company stock worth $3,052,446 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

