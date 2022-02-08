Citigroup Inc. Sells 159,296 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,296 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,851 shares of company stock worth $3,911,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $769.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

