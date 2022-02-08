Citigroup Inc. Sells 69,809 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,809 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,430,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE:APAM opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

