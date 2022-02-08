City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $764.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

