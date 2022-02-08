Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clariant in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

