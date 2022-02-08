Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 34,860 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Janus Henderson Group worth $29,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

JHG stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

