Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $27.39 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 38,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,591 shares of company stock worth $14,374,221 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.