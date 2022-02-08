Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 415,283 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415,283 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

