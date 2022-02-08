Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.

Clorox stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,628. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. Clorox has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.63.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

