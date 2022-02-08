Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.
Clorox stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,628. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. Clorox has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.63.
In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
