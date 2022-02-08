Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,376,309 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

