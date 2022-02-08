Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.36

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and traded as high as $16.44. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 47,021 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

