Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.36

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and traded as high as $16.44. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 47,021 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
