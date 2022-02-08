Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.46. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 111,293 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.
About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)
