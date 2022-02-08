Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.46. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 111,293 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Get Coin Hodl alerts:

About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.