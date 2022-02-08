Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.18 and traded as high as C$11.69. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 842,952 shares.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

