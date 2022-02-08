Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.18 and traded as high as C$11.69. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 842,952 shares.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

