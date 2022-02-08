Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.25

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €6.25 ($7.18) and traded as high as €8.70 ($10.00). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.70 ($10.00), with a volume of 10,695,543 shares trading hands.

CBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.32) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.51) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.49) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.31) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.15 ($8.22).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

