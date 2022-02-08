Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CHCT opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

