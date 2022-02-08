Comstock Resources (CRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comstock Resources by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Comstock Resources by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.