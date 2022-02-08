Comstock Resources (CRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comstock Resources by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Comstock Resources by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.