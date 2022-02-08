ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Increased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 680,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 237,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

