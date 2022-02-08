ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,420,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

