ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $98.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.94. 8,420,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $126,706,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

