Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

