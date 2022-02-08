Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Core & Main stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.
In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $31,083,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Core & Main
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.