Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Core & Main stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $31,083,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

