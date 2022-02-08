Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.03. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 418,266 shares traded.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

