Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,889 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $57,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.