Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.54.

CTVA opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

