Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.10. Corvus Gold shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 115,365 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

