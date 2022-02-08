Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.10. Corvus Gold shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 115,365 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

