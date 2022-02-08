Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of Cowen worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cowen by 235.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 116.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 187.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cowen by 584.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth about $3,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $859.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

