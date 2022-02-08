Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,650 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,566 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,774 shares of company stock worth $138,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

