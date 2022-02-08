Credit Suisse AG Buys 42,964 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Flywire worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 269.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 186,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $13,638,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 73.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,630.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.