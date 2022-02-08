Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,609 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.62% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 64,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 120,063 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

