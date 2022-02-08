Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of SiTime worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SiTime by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SiTime by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total value of $551,543.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total value of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $192.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.62, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.21.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.