Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.42% of AMC Networks worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,811,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.90. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

