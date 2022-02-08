Credit Suisse AG Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,822 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Hayward worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,810,992 shares of company stock worth $56,340,327.

Shares of HAYW opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

