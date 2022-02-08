Credit Suisse AG Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
