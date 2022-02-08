Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.22.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $10,931,060 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

