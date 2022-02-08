Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,431 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of WD-40 worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WD-40 by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $217.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

