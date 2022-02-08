Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,726 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,726 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.46% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

UNG opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.