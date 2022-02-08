Credit Suisse AG Sells 37,005 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,005 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.85% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 367,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.