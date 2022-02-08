Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,970 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Terreno Realty worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TRNO stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
