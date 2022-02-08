Credit Suisse AG Sells 89,059 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,059 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Bruker worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bruker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,996,000 after purchasing an additional 325,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 583,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.